Fubara CoS Speaks On Involvement In Rivers Assembly Burning

On Sunday, the Chief of Staff to the suspended Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, Edison Ehie, denied allegations of being involved in the burning of the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex on October 29, 2023.

New Telegraph recalls that the former Rivers State Head of Service (HoS) George Nwaeke had alleged that Fubara and Ehie were the masterminds of the burning of the Assembly Complex.

Reacting to the allegation in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics program, Ehie said he had no hand in the activities of arsonists at the state assembly complex in 2023.

Ehie, however, said he had instructed his lawyers to initiate a criminal libel suit against Nwaeke for his false claims.

He said the Speaker of the Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, should be questioned about the fire in the state assembly complex in October 2023, alleging that the fire started on an evening shortly after security officials allowed the Speaker’s convoy into the complex.

The associate of the suspended governor said Nwaeke has yielded to political enemies to satisfy his hunger for emergency riches.

Ehie also stated that the outcry by Nwaeke’s wife on the sudden disappearance of her husband over the weekend told the story of a man who betrayed his conscience and his family to own the world.

The chief of staff showed WhatsApp messages of Nwaeke soliciting financial assistance shortly after his resignation as head of service last week.

He said, “It is very important to clarify that I was not, I had no hand and was not part of the burning down of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“Like everyone else, I woke up in the early house of 30th of October 2023 to hear of the burning down of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“I will not join issues completely with Mr George Nwaeke because I have already instructed my lawyers to file an issue of criminal libel against George Nwaeke and I hope he is very prepared to substantiate his claims and his allegations.

“The records are in the Government House. The security clearance of the Government House, which I superintend or supervise, is with the DSS.

“I challenge George Nwaeke to mention from the 29th of October 2023, like he claimed, to the other day when he visited Government House, either at odd hours without prior clearance from the DSS, to say that he discussed with the governor. Let him show the record. There is none.”

