Supporters and concerned parties have gathered at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, Rivers State, for the arrival of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

New Telegraph reports that the crowd of supporters include the members of his disbanded political family, the Simplified Movement, along with the sacked Mayor of Port Harcourt City, Ichemati Ezebunwo, popularly known as Sugar Mayor.

Some members of the prayer group known as Women Unite for SIM were also sighted among the persons waiting for him at the airport’s car park.

Correspondingly, on Thursday, September 18, a large number of supporters gathered at the Government House to welcome the governor, but he never showed up.

It would be recalled that President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers on March 18, 2025, following the political unrest in the state.

Following the announcement, the President suspended the State Governor, Sim Fubara, his Deputy and the State House of Assembly for six months.

On the same day, Tinubu announced the appointment of a Sole Administrator, retired former Naval Chief, Ibok-Ete Ibas, to take over the management of the state for a period of six.

However, on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, President Tinubu restored Governor Fubara, his deputy and the state House of Assembly as he declared democratic governance in the state.