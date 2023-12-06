Rivers Crisis: Youths Urge Tinubu To Stop Looming Mayhem

A group, Concerned Rivers Youths has urged President Bola Tinubu to urgently intervene in the political crisis rocking Rivers State in order to prevent the state from erupting in violence.

The group also accused the Nigerian Police Force of taking sides with the Hon. Bright Amaeawhule-led faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly instead of adopting neutrality in the crisis over the leadership of the House.

The group, in a statement jointly signed by Chimarooke Ogbonna (chairman), and Tamunoemi Hart (secretary), warned that it would no longer stand by and watch while politicians loyal to Barr. Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), attempted to tear down the state.

Part of the statement reads: “Sequel to the political imbroglio in Rivers State since Monday, October 30, 2023, that led to the factionalisation of the State House of Assembly, there have been several attempts to orchestrate political unrest and make the state ungovernable even after your intervention for all parties to maintain peace.

“It is apparent that the Amaewhule-led faction of the State House of Assembly being sponsored by the former governor and Minister of FCT, Chief Barr Nyesom @GovWike has flagrantly breached every peace process in line with democratic norms.

“The unfortunate part is the Inspector General of Police and @PoliceNG Rivers State Command (@RiversPoliceNG) being involved in the impending volume of violence being cooked up.

“For instance, even after Your Excellency’s intervention, the Police has yielded to being used to shield the dissident lawmakers led by Martins Amaewhule to continuously invade the Assembly complex at odd hours to have clandestine sittings.

“We consider such actions as an affront to the people, especially the youths of Rivers State. We are warning that we have condoned such shenanigans enough and would no longer watch to see the mandate of the people eroded because of the selfishness of the FCT Minister.

“We will also no longer take for granted the conspiracy of the Nigeria Police by providing security cover for them to cause chaos in our State.”

It added: “Rivers youths and the entire people are now poised to resist and contain any further infractions on the law and direct disdain for the judiciary and by extension the peace deal brokered by Your Excellency by this factional member led by Martins Amaewhule.

“It is obvious that on the watch of the Nigeria Police, the faction is now taking the people for granted and undermining the peace in the State. In addition, the Police have continued to be biased by giving covering to illegality.

We are therefore calling on Mr. President to use his good office to call the Inspector General of Police to order especially as his men have been harassing and arresting innocent youths and people of the State who are against their evil machinations.

“We further request the President to warn everyone involved including the FCT Minister, Chief Nyesom Wike before there will be a complete breakdown of law and order in Rivers State, which the Amaewhule-led faction is actually bent on creating.”