Rivers Crisis: Youth Group Calls For Constitutionalism

Youth and Students Advocate for Development Initiative (YSAD) has called on the Federal Government led by President Bola Tinubu to limit the powers he is exercising in the political crisis in Rivers State to what the constitution permits.

In a press release made available to New Telegraph on Wednesday, Obinna Nwagbara, Executive Director of YSAD condemned the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the members of the State House of Assembly, describing it as unwarranted, and urged the President to immediately rescind his decision.

The group said that it believes that the suspension of Fubara and the State Assembly members lack both legal and moral justification, and constitute a dangerous overreach that threatens the very fabric of Nigeria’s democratic institutions and processes.

YSAD stressed that the suspension of a democratically elected Governor and Legislators sets a dangerous precedent, and undermines the will of the people who entrusted their mandate to those individuals.

The group described Tinubu’s action in Rivers as a slippery slope that could erode the autonomy of state governments and pave the way for undue Federal interference in matters that rightfully fall within the purview of state jurisdiction.

YSAD said that Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) within the President’s cabinet, is a matter of significant concern, stressing that he has been widely identified as a central figure in the ongoing political turmoil within Rivers State.

The group said that to have such a prominent figure, deeply implicated in the crisis, serving in a powerful position within the federal government creates an undeniable conflict of interest and casts a shadow over the legitimacy of any intervention by the federal government, led by President Tinubu in the affairs of Rivers State.

YSAD said that it suspects that the rationale behind the suspension appears to be a pre-emptive measure, designed to influence the outcome of the impeachment proceedings currently underway in the Rivers State House of Assembly, stressing that it is imperative that the impeachment process be allowed to run its course without undue interference from external forces.

The group said that it is imperative that President Tinubu recognize the inherent ethical dilemma presented by this situation, as his continued association with Wike, considering the latter’s brazen involvement in the Rivers State political crisis, compromises the President’s ability to act as an impartial arbiter and further fuels suspicions that the Federal Government is seeking to manipulate the situation to its own advantage.

“YSAD acknowledges that the Rivers State House of Assembly has served a notice of misconduct against the Governor and his deputy, triggering a constitutional process of impeachment.

“We firmly believe that this process should be allowed to run its course without undue interference or manipulation from external forces.

“The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria provides a clear framework for addressing allegations of misconduct against elected officials, and it is the responsibility of all stakeholders to respect and uphold this framework.

“YSAD unequivocally rejects every attempt by the APC led Federal Government to annex Rivers State through the backdoor.

“The people of Rivers State have the right to choose their leaders and to govern themselves under the Constitution.

“Any attempt to subvert their will through political maneuvering or the imposition of external control is an affront to the principles of democracy.”

YSAD said that is therefore crucial that President Tinubu immediately reverse his decision and reaffirm his commitment to upholding the Constitution and respecting the autonomy of state governments.

It called on President Tinubu to immediately rescind the suspension of the Governor of Rivers State and ensure that the impeachment process initiated by the Rivers State House of Assembly is conducted in a fair, transparent, and constitutional manner, free from external interference.

YSAD also called on President Tinubu to re-evaluate the role and position of Nyesom Wike, in his administration, given his alleged involvement in the Rivers State political crisis and use this opportunity to reaffirm his commitment to upholding the principles of federalism and respecting the autonomy of State governments.

Finally, YSAD urged President Tinubu to engage in constructive dialogue with all stakeholders in Rivers State to find a lasting and peaceful resolution to the political crisis.

