Yoruba Heritage Forum has condemned the recent statement attributed to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, directed at the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Basiru.

The Forum, in a statement issued by its General Secretary, Olufemi Aduwo, said given the context, tone and antecedents of political violence in Nigeria, this statement constitutes a direct, reckless and unacceptable threat to the person and safety of Senator Ajibola Basiru.

The statement reads: Senator Ajibola Basiru spoke strictly in his official capacity as the National Secretary of the APC, a constitutionally recognised political party to which Mr Wike does not belong.

“It is therefore improper, provocative and legally indefensible for Mr Wike to dabble into the internal affairs of the APC or to issue menacing statements against any of its officers for exercising their constitutionally guaranteed right to political expression and commentary.

“Of even graver concern is Mr Wike’s further insinuation that they are enjoying in Osun State, they do not know who did it.

“This statement is ominous, deeply troubling and capable of being interpreted as a reference to acts of illegality or violence known only to him.

“We demand to know precisely what Mr Wike meant, who he was referring to as “they,” and what actions he implied were carried out without public knowledge.

“We remind the nation that Chief Bola Ige, a serving Minister of the Federal Republic and a prominent Yoruba leader, was brutally assassinated. History teaches painful lessons.

“The Yoruba Heritage Forum will not fold its arms while a Yoruba politician on lawful national assignment in Abuja is threatened by no less a person than the Minister of the FCT, who by law is also the Chief Security Officer of the capital territory.

“Accordingly, we call on the Inspector-General of Police and the Director General Department of State Services to immediately investigate Mr Wike’s statements and actions.

“We also call on President Bola Tinubu to relieve Mr Wike of his duties as Minister of the FCT without delay and to clearly reaffirm that Nigeria has only one President.

“There is no room for a President-General. No individual, no matter how loud or powerful, is above the law.

“It is equally shameful that public resources of the FCT are being deployed for unproductive, incoherent and unlawful political campaigns in Rivers State at a time when political campaigns have not been officially lifted.

“Such conduct amounts to abuse of office and a mockery of democratic norms.”