Rivers’ Crisis: Wike’s Men Create More Headache For Fubara

As Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, banks on the recent olive branch he extended to Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to end the political crisis rocking the state, some politicians serving in his administration are prolonging the crisis through their open display of disrespect to Fubara.

Despite Fubara’s embracing peace and apologising for the ugly incident that occured at the Rivers State House of Assembly, some loyalists of Wike are still spoiling for war by insisting that their loyalty is to Wike. Stopping short of asking Fubara to resign for the feud with Wike, the attitude of these political office holders seems to be slowing down the wheel of governance in the state as Fubara battles on to survive a likely more lethal move to impeach him.

Although, the Governor continues to voice out his loyalty to Wike, amplifying this position when both men met in church in Port Harcourt on Friday, the camp of the FCT minister want the leadership of the Rivers State House of Assembly restored. At the meeting, Fubara said that he never recruited anybody to malign Wike or anybody else, and appealed to Rivers people to put behind them the discomfort created by the political tension and support his administration to sustain peace and development.

It would be recalled that former Speaker, Hon. Martins Amaeawhule, an avowed Wike loyalist, who was removed for Hon. Eddison Ehie is in a political limbo, as well as other principal officers – all pro- Wike, who have turned the scapegoats or victims of the failed impeachment move. According to findings, that remains the grouse of Wike loyalists, who are in government not because they were truly appointed by the governor but through their contributions and support to Wike.

According to an informed source, Fubara enjoys the support of a few commissioners, while almost the 23 local government council bosses openly support Wike, a development the source noted poses the biggest challenge to lasting peace in Rivers PDP and the state. A source, who does not want his name in print, in order not to attract retributions, added that “most of the commissioners are almost united against Fubara.

But some of them are not straightforward with the governor by saying that they are loyal to the party and make it appear as if Wike is the party itself. “In the Local Government Areas, it is the same thing. I can confidently tell you that out of the 23 Local Government Areas, only a handful of the council bosses are for Fubara. The problem with Fubara is that some of them are second term chairmen, who had served in other capacities before Wike singlehandedly made them council bosses.

“The vocal ones among these council bosses feel that they have contributed more to the party and to the state more than Fubara. They are Wike’s men through and through, and will never dump him in the time of crisis. “The only council bosses that are for Fubara are mostly first term council bosses, who will stand re-election but have offended the political leaders in the area, who had recommended them to Wike.

They know they will not get the ticket because they failed to keep to their part of the deal.” The source added: “You saw the way Wike sat like a King while the governor left his seat to greet him. Wike’s posture in the picture does not depict a man that wants Fubara to continue as governor.”