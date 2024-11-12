Rivers Crisis: Wike’s Aide Cautions Okurounmu Over Unguided Comments

Share

…Says Fubara To Be Blamed For Lawlessness

The Senior Special Assistant to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister on Public Communication and Social Media, Lere Olayinka has called on the Afenifere Chieftain, Dr Femi Okurounmu to stay away from Rivers State crisis.

Olayinka on Tuesday reacted to Dr Okurounmu’s statement, accusing President Bola Tinubu of being laid-back on the ongoing crisis in Rivers State.

The media aide noted that an elder statesman of Okurounmu’s status shouldn’t become a meddlesome interloper on issues he is practically a novice to.

Olayinka said the elder statesman who ought to be blaming the State governor, Sim Fubara For being Lawless, has continued to play the ostrich, with a penchant to fanning embers of discord.

He said, “ it was strange that Dr Okurounmu, a former Senator could opt to be playing ostrich to the avalanche of disobedience to court judgements by the Governor of Rivers State, Sim Fubara, and the danger such affront on the judiciary posed to democracy and peace in the country.

“One is however not too amazed because he (Okurounmu) holds the record of being the first Senator to be suspended by his colleagues out of the seven Senators that have been suspended since 1999 till date,” Olayinka said.

Responding, Olayinka asked when Wike told Dr Okurounmu that he wanted Governor Fubara to be his surrogate, and not function as the Governor of Rivers State, adding, “He (Okurounmu, as an elder should be honest enough to stand before the mirror and ask himself the roles he played in Fubara becoming governor.”

He said; “In Yorubaland, when two children are fighting, what the elders do is to sit them down and listen to their sides of the conflict.

“Elders don’t just sit in their bedrooms and apportion blames as done by Baba Femi Okurounmu.

“Was it Wike that went to the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex and set it on fire so as to prevent duly elected lawmakers from carrying out their duties?

“Was it Wike that has been illegally using three members out of the 32-member State House of Assembly to carry out legislative business in Rivers State, including passing the State Budget as well as screening and confirming commissioners, when the constitution says that budget can only be passed by two-third of the Assembly members?

“Hasn’t Governor Fubara been ignoring judgements of the courts concerning his regime of lawlessness in Rivers State?

“When the Court of Appeal in Abuja on October 10, 2024, affirmed a lower court’s decision nullifying the Rivers State’s 2024 budget signed into law and being operated by Governor Fubara, did the governor obey the judgement?

Share

Please follow and like us: