Rivers Crisis: Wike Gives Condition For Peace With Fubara

Amid the ongoing crisis in Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has laid out conditions for any genuine reconciliation with his successor, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Wike addressed ongoing tensions in Rivers State while speaking at the platinum jubilee celebration of Honourable Ken Chikere in Port Harcourt.

He stressed that while he is open to peace, it must involve all key political actors and not serve as a mere façade.

In what many interpreted as a swipe at Fubara’s supporters and some traditional leaders, Wike criticised the silence of supposed elder statesmen and accused them of complicity in the crisis.

He questioned what tangible steps they had taken to foster lasting peace in the state.

The FCT Minister also took aim at what he described as media blackmail tactics, asserting that such approaches would not solve the political turmoil.

Wike used the platform to deny viral rumours that he had collapsed and was flown abroad for treatment. He explained he had travelled overseas to attend his son’s graduation, not for medical reasons.

“We are men of peace, not of trouble, but it must be peace with sincerity, not peace as a decoy. Members of the State Assembly, the National Assembly, and the two major political parties must be involved.

“No amount of embarrassment or blackmail can bring peace. What can bring peace is humility and a sincere commitment to the interests of the state.

“I am here. I am healthy, very, very well. Someone started spreading that I had collapsed. I was never sick. And even if I were, am I not a human being?

“Those who wish others to fall will be the ones to fall. And when you fall, it will be final.”

