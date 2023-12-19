Rivers Crisis: Wike, Fubara Reach Truce After Meeting With Tinubu

After weeks of dramatic twists in Rivers State, the political gladiators in the oil-rich South-South state have reached a truce on Monday following a closed-door meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Villa in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that the three hours talks between President Tinubu, Rivers Governor, Siminalayi Fubara; his Deputy, Ngozi Odu; a former governor of the State, Peter Odili and the immediate past governor now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and other stakeholders yield positive result as both parties were able to reach a reasonable conclusion.

Wike, who was acclaimed to be instrumental in the emergence of Fubara and other elected officers in the last general elections, arrived at the State House at about 7 pm and was ushered into the President’s office, where the meeting was held.

Also present at the meeting was the Vice President, Kashim Shettima; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, and the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

According to an eight-point resolution signed at the end of the meeting on Monday night, the President directed that all lawsuits instituted in the courts by Fubara and his team regarding the political crisis in Rivers State be withdrawn immediately.

The resolution was signed by Fubara; his deputy, Ordu; Wike; Ribadu; factional Speaker of the Rivers State Assembly, Martin Amaewhule; Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers, Aaron Chukwuemeka, and his All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Tony Okocha.

According to the directive, Fubara was mandated to re-present the 2024 appropriation bill he had earlier presented to the four-member state House of Assembly to the full House.

Also, the directive read that all impeachment proceedings initiated by the Rivers Assembly against Fubara should be dropped immediately.

The eight-presolutiontions read: “All matters instituted in the courts by the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Fubara, and his team, in respect of the political crisis in Rivers State, shall be withdrawn immediately.

“All impeachment proceedings initiated against the Governor of Rivers State by the Rivers State House of Assembly should be dropped immediately

“The leadership of the Rivers State House of Assembly as led by the Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule shall be recognised alongside the 27 members who resigned from the PDP.

“The remunerations and benefits of all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and their staff must be reinstated immediately and the Governor of Rivers State shall henceforth not interfere with the full funding of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“The Rivers State House of Assembly shall choose where they want to sit and conduct their legislative business without interference and/or hindrance from the executive arm of government.

“The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Fubara, shall re-present the state budget to a properly constituted Rivers State House of Assembly.

“The names of all commissioners in the Rivers State Executive Council who resigned their appointments because of the political crisis in the State should be resubmitted to the House of Assembly for approval

“There should not be a caretaker committee for the local governments in Rivers State. The dissolution of the Local Government administration is null and void and shall not be recognised.”

The political crisis in Rivers State snowballed into the demolition of the state House of Assembly complex, which was burnt earlier, even as security personnel reportedly barricaded the entrance.