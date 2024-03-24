Rivers Crisis: Wike Blows Hot, Says I’ll Defeat Political Harlots

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former Governor of Rivers State, has declared that he will keep up the fight against political harlots in the State.

The FCT Minister made the declaration on Sunday in Port Harcourt, the state capital while speaking at a special Thanksgiving celebration in honour of birthday, which was arranged by Kingsley Chinda, the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives.

Wike while speaking at the event recalled that Chinda was among the best and would have succeeded him in 2023, but he succumbed to pressure.

He said, “Pressure came on me at a time when we wanted someone who would succeed me. One of the very best I would have presented would have been Kingsley Chinda, not those Ikwerre people who were running around saying they wanted to be governor, that they could not serve a master and boy.

“But they are waiting on the road now to serve the boy. No real Ikwerre man says that and goes back. Chinda had told you not to bother yourself.

“In Ikwerre tradition, when you start beating the drum of wrestling, it is not at that time that the real wrestlers will come out.

“The real wrestlers will come in later, towards the end. Leave all these people who cannot stand ordinary hunger. Leave these political harlots; I will continue to defeat them. What you know, you know.”