Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Sunday zeroed the possibility of resolving the ongoing conflict with Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Wike, the immediate past Governor of the State and his successor, Governor Fubara have been at loggerheads barely seven months into Fubara’s tenure.

Their conflict which stems from a struggle for control of the state’s political and structural resources has also affected the state House of Assembly, with 27 members defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Meanwhile, the conflict has also led to the emergence of factional speakers and a parallel assembly.

Wike who spoke during a media chat in Abuja on Sunday criticised Fubara and his camp for refusing to carry out the directive issued by President Bola Tinubu during the peace meeting he convened.

He said that Fubara and his supporters should have returned to Tinubu to explain their inability to implement all the directives issued by the president.

Wike said: “I’m wondering, what conflict to resolve? Mr President, in his wisdom, called all parties. He said withdraw the impeachment notice, you go and do this, you go and do that, but they never returned to him.

“The Assembly withdrew the impeachment notice; you did one and two, and then you sent people to go to court. Elder, have you gone back to Mr President to tell him we can’t do three and four? Nothing.

“I have never seen this in my life — for a president to call parties, and one party goes back and says it’s political. Who does that?”

