Share

In light of the escalating tensions and recent unrest in Rivers State, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to address the nation on Tuesday.

New Telegraph reports the broadcast is scheduled for 7:00 PM and will be transmitted live via the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria.

All television and radio stations have been requested to link up with this broadcast to ensure nationwide coverage.

This address follows a series of concerning developments in Rivers State, including reports of arson and vandalism of public facilities after the recent Local Government elections.

The President had previously emphasized the importance of adhering to the rule of law and has urged political actors and their supporters to resolve disputes through legal channels, stating that “self-help has no place in a democratic system.”

READ ALSO:

Additionally, traditional leaders from the Niger Delta region have expressed concerns over the ongoing crisis.

Monarchs such as King Dodo II of the Bilabiri Kingdom and King Jerry Prebor of the Meinbutus Federal Communities of Warri have called on President Tinubu to take decisive action to prevent further destabilization of the region.

In a recent meeting with leaders of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), President Tinubu reiterated the necessity of respecting judicial decisions to maintain peace and stability.

He urged stakeholders to implement court rulings promptly and to counsel their supporters towards peaceful conduct.

Nigerians are encouraged to tune in to this important broadcast to stay informed about the federal government’s stance and proposed measures to address the situation in Rivers State.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

