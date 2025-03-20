Rivers Crisis: Tinubu, NASS Have Failed Nigeria’s Democracy – African Group

Share

The African Coalition for Democracy (ACD) has strongly condemned President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State, describing it as a blatant disregard for democratic principles and the rule of law.

The group said the move, which suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and other elected officials, is a clear violation of the Constitution and an affront to the democratic process.

According to a statement signed by Dr Bathlomew Benjamin, the African group said the President’s action is a dangerous precedent that threatens the stability of Nigeria’s democratic system.

Benjamin added that the suspension of elected officials is a clear indication that the President and the National Assembly are more interested in consolidating power than in upholding democratic principles.

The ACD criticised the National Assembly for rubber-stamping the President’s decision without due consideration, abandoning their constitutional responsibility to check the excesses of the Executive.

“According to Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution, the President can declare a state of emergency, but this must be done in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution, which requires the approval of the National Assembly,” the statement said.

“However, in this case, the National Assembly has failed to uphold its constitutional responsibility, instead rubber-stamping the President’s decision without due consideration. The African Coalition for Democracy views this development as a dangerous precedent that threatens the stability of Nigeria’s democratic system.

“The suspension of Governor Fubara and other elected officials is a clear indication that the President and the National Assembly are more interested in consolidating power than in upholding democratic principles. This move is a threat to the very foundation of Nigeria’s democracy and must be resisted by all lovers of democracy.

“The National Assembly’s approval of the emergency rule is a clear indication that they have abandoned their constitutional responsibility to check the excesses of the Executive. This is a sad day for Nigeria’s democracy, and we urge all Nigerians to rise up and demand that their elected representatives uphold their constitutional oath.”

The ACD demands that President Tinubu and the National Assembly respect the Constitution and the will of the people, upholding democratic principles and allowing the people of Rivers State to choose their own leaders.

The group calls on the international community to condemn this blatant disregard for democratic principles and to support the Nigerian people in their quest for democracy and good governance.

The statement added: “We demand that President Tinubu and the National Assembly respect the Constitution and the will of the people. We demand that they uphold democratic principles and allow the people of Rivers State to choose their own leaders. Anything less is a betrayal of the trust reposed in them by the Nigerian people.

“The African Coalition for Democracy calls on the international community to take immediate action in response to the blatant disregard for democratic principles in Nigeria.

“We urge the United Nations, the European Union, the African Union, and other international organizations to condemn President Tinubu’s declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State and the National Assembly’s rubber-stamping of this decision.

“We further call on the international community to place Nigeria on a watch list for democratic backsliding and to consider imposing targeted sanctions on individuals responsible for undermining Nigeria’s democracy.”

