Rivers Crisis: Tinubu Hails Fubara For Resolving Rift With Wike

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has applauded Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State for resolving the political impasse between him and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

President Tinubu gave the commendation on Tuesday, December 26, during a visit by the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) to the Lagos residence of the President on the occasion of the Christmas celebration.

During the visit of the Governors, Tinubu acknowledged the presence of Governor Fubara and described his resolve to end his rift with Wike as statesmanship.

The Nigerian leader also commended the governor for his efforts to peacefully resolve the political challenges in the state.

“I thank you for your statesmanship. I listened to your broadcast and your emphasis on peace. It is only with peace that effective governance can thrive, and governance has commenced in earnest under my watch,” he said.