New Telegraph

March 19, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 19, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Rivers Crisis: Tension…

Rivers Crisis: Tension As Reps Debate On Tinubu’s Emergency Rule

Rivers Crisis: Tension As Reps Debate Emergency Rule

The House of Representatives members are currently engaging in a heated exchange as the green chamber prepares to debate the emergency rule in Rivers State.

New Telegraph gathered that the argument ensued as the legislators entered the chamber ahead of Wednesday’s plenary.

It would be recalled that President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday in a national broadcast declared a state of emergency in Rivers following the prolonged political crisis in the South-South state.

The president also suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and members of the state assembly for six months.

READ ALSO

Reacting to the development, the spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Akin Rotimi, said Tinubu informed the national assembly through a letter before the emergency proclamation.

Rotimi added that Tinubu’s letter informing the house of his decision and seeking approval on the state of emergency in Rivers in line with section 305 of the Constitution has been transmitted to the green chamber and would be read during plenary on Wednesday for further legislative action.

He said Tinubu met with the leadership of both chambers, and the National Security Adviser (NSA)and Service Chiefs before the broadcast.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

St. Patrick’s Ibadan Alumni Association Elects New National Officers
Read Next

Funding Cuts: Who Mulls Alternative Healthcare In Eastern Mediterranean Region
Share
Copy Link
×