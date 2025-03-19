Rivers Crisis: Tension As Reps Debate On Tinubu’s Emergency Rule

Share

The House of Representatives members are currently engaging in a heated exchange as the green chamber prepares to debate the emergency rule in Rivers State.

New Telegraph gathered that the argument ensued as the legislators entered the chamber ahead of Wednesday’s plenary.

It would be recalled that President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday in a national broadcast declared a state of emergency in Rivers following the prolonged political crisis in the South-South state.

The president also suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and members of the state assembly for six months.

Reacting to the development, the spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Akin Rotimi, said Tinubu informed the national assembly through a letter before the emergency proclamation.

Rotimi added that Tinubu’s letter informing the house of his decision and seeking approval on the state of emergency in Rivers in line with section 305 of the Constitution has been transmitted to the green chamber and would be read during plenary on Wednesday for further legislative action.

He said Tinubu met with the leadership of both chambers, and the National Security Adviser (NSA)and Service Chiefs before the broadcast.

