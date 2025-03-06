Share

As the political crisis in Rivers State rages on, Israel Sunny-Goli of Bayelsa State, has called on Governor Siminalayi Fubara to exercise restrain in his utterances and actions that could ignite unnecessary tension and unrest in the state.

According to Sunny-Goli, House of Representatives member that represented Bayelsa-Brass Federal Constituency, said Governor Fubara rather than fanning embers of unrest, should fully comply with the Supreme Court pronouncement.

He said that he should recognize the Martin Amaewhule-led Assembly, make peace and stability in Rivers State a topmost priority by adhering to the court’s directives and ensuring that the transition of council leadership is conducted smoothly without incident.

Israel Sunny-Goli, who is also a traditional Ruler, the Kemmer V Amadabo of Kemmer-Ama in Brass Local Government of Bayelsa State, in a statement he issued on Wednesday via electronic mail, called for compliance with Supreme Court Order and maintenance of Peace in Rivers State.

He called on all stakeholders in Rivers State, including political leaders, community leaders and citizens, to remain calm and support the peaceful implementation of the Supreme Court’s decision.

He also called on Parents in Rivers and Niger Delta States not to allow their children to be hired as political thugs and deployed into any case of violence in Rivers State.

The statement reads: “The recent ruling of the Supreme Court regarding the political imbroglio in Rivers State has brought an end to the protracted leadership tussle in the Rivers State House of Assembly and provided the much-needed clarity on the status of the local government chairmanship.

“As a society practising constitutional democracy, we are governed by the rule of law. This makes every judgment and pronouncement from our revered judiciary binding on every one of us, no matter our status or how unpalatable we find them, especially those from the apex court.

“It is on this premise, that I call on Governor Siminalayi Fubara to not only fully comply with the Supreme Court pronouncement, recognizing the Martin Amaewhule-led assembly, but to also refrain from any actions or statements that could potentially ignite crisis in the state.

“The governor’s recent remarks, wherein he said, “In as much as I don’t subscribe to violence, when the time comes to take a decision, I will lead the cause for that decision,” as well as his address to the youths, assuring them they will get the instruction when the time comes, are deeply concerning, as they could lead to unnecessary tension and unrest in the state.

“I urge the governor to make the peace and stability of Rivers State a topmost priority by adhering to the court’s directives and ensuring that the transition of council leadership is conducted smoothly and without incident.

“I implore all parents in Rivers State to prevail on their children not to allow themselves to be recruited and used as cannon fodder in a needless and avoidable crisis.”

“Those seeking to set the state on fire should be told to recruit members of their family and loved ones if they are convinced of its propriety.”

