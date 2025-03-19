Rivers Crisis: State Of Emergency’ll Lead To Lawlessness – Obi

Share

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has said the “Unilateral decision” of President Bola Tinubu to remove Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State from office will lead to lawlessness.

Obi in a statement on his X platform, described the dismantling of democratic institutions in Rivers State as “not only unconstitutional but also reckless,” and “hugely undoing the progress we have made in these 26 years of democratic journey.”

He stated that by disregarding the rule of law, Tinubu has trampled on democracy.

“The declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State is not just reckless, it is a clear attempt to return us to a state of nature and tighten its grip on power at all costs,” Obi stated.

The former Anambra State governor said the situation in Rivers State does not justify such an extreme measure, and described the president’s interpretation of section 305(1) of the 1999 constitution as biased.

“A state of emergency does not mean an elected governor can be removed unilaterally.

“This decision does not align with democratic norms or good governance. Instead, it appears to be a predetermined action serving specific interests rather than the collective good of the people of Rivers State and Nigeria,” he added.

Obi said Tinubu’s action was an “Unconstitutional overreach,’ and warned that it is setting a dangerous precedent that threatens democracy, the rule of law, and the separation of powers.

“If left unchecked, it could foster a culture of impunity,” he warned.

He appealed to the National Assembly and all stakeholders not to allow this to stand, “as it only deepens the culture of impunity and brigand already threatening our democracy.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

