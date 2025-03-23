Rivers Crisis: Soyinka Condemns Tinubu’s Emergency Declaration

Share

Nobel prize winner, Professor Wole Soyinka has outrightly condemned President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, describing the move as excessive.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that President Tinubu in a national broadcast on Tuesday night declared a state of emergency in Rivers.

Following the declaration, Tinubu appointed a retired Naval Chief, Ibok-Ete Ibas as the state’s sole administrator in response to the ongoing political crisis and instability in the State.

As part of the decree, the President suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his Deputy Ngozi Odu, and all members of the Rivers Assembly for an initial period of six months.

READ ALSO:

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television, Soyinka expressed deep concern over the drastic measures imposed on the oil-rich state.

Soyinka’s remarks underscore a growing unease among prominent Nigerians regarding the president’s approach to handling political challenges in the country.

The acclaimed writer’s criticism highlights concerns over democratic processes and the rule of law in Nigeria.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

