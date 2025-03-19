Rivers Crisis: Shehu Sani Calls For Political Solution

Share

Former federal lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has called for a political resolution to the ongoing crisis in Rivers State following President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency on Tuesday.

Speaking in an interview with Arise TV on Wednesday, Sani emphasized the need for a diplomatic approach to resolving the crisis, stressing that both former Governor Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara must be involved in any lasting solution.

Sani highlighted the critical roles of Wike and Fubara in restoring peace, warning that any attempt to resolve the crisis without considering both figures would be ineffective.

“Political conflicts need political solutions, and whatever happens to Rivers State, you cannot remove the key instrumental factor of Wike. You cannot have peace without Wike and without Fubara.

So both of them are needed within this window of six months to appease the situation if the issue is before the Federal Executive Council,” he stated.

The former lawmaker urged President Tinubu to take the lead in restoring peace in Rivers, regardless of Wike’s involvement in the resolution process.

“Whether Wike is there or not, the most important thing is that we all want peace in Rivers State,” he added.

The declaration of a state of emergency has significantly altered the political landscape in Rivers, raising concerns over governance and stability in the months ahead. Many stakeholders are now looking toward the Federal Government for a resolution that will uphold democracy and prevent further political unrest in the state.

