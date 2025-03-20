Rivers Crisis: Rescind Your Decision, S’South Govs Forum Advises Tinubu

Share

Amidst the escalating political crisis in Rivers State, the South-South Governors’ Forum has called on President Bola Tinubu to reverse his recent declaration of a state of emergency.

The forum warned that rescinding the emergency would help ease tensions and lay the groundwork for lasting peace in the region.

In a statement signed by Douye Diri, Governor of Bayelsa State and Chairman of the South-South Governors’ Forum, the collective expressed concern that the current situation in Rivers State does not meet the criteria for a state of emergency as set out in Section 305(3) of the Nigerian Constitution (as amended).

“To reduce tensions and establish a foundation for enduring peace, we propose the rescission of the State of Emergency,” the statement read.

The statement further emphasized that while the President has a constitutional duty to maintain law and order across Nigeria, peace and stability within states must also be secured through constitutional processes.

The forum noted that the emergency declaration does not align with the conditions outlined in the Constitution, which include war, external aggression, imminent invasion, breakdown of public order, existential threats to Nigeria, natural disasters, or other significant public dangers.

“It is also worth noting that the Constitution outlines specific procedures for the removal of a governor and deputy governor, as detailed in Section 188, and similar provisions exist for the removal of members of the House of Assembly and the dissolution of parliament.

In the current situation, it appears that these guidelines might not have been fully considered,” the statement added.

The South-South Governors’ Forum stressed that the political disputes in Rivers State between the Governor and the House of Assembly should be resolved through legal and constitutional means, rather than by executive fiat.

They called on all stakeholders to remain calm, uphold the Constitution, and engage in dialogue.

“The moment for dialogue is now,” the statement concluded.

As the controversy deepens, political analysts continue to debate the implications of the emergency declaration, with many urging a return to constitutional norms and peaceful resolution of the crisis in Rivers State.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

