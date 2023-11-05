Rivers’ Crisis Re-Ignites Agelong Dispute

In view of the recurring bickering between former governors and their successors and the former’s penchant to maintain a stranglehold on states after their exit from office, BIYI ADEGOROYE writes that Nigeria is gravitating towards state capture

Daily, the Nigerian political landscape proves true to that aphorism – the more things change, the more they remain the same. This scenario is currently playing out with the return of the predecessor/successor, (or godfather/godson) war in Rivers State. The festering war of attrition between the immediate past governor of the state, Nyesom Wike and his successor Sim Fubara has assumed a new dimension. Hence lawmakers in the Rivers State House of Assembly said to be loyal to Wike, now FCT Minister, moved to impeach the governor and compel his Deputy, Prof Ngozi Odu to resign, less than six months in office.

Expectedly, it was met with a huge resistance as Fubara vowed to fight with his life to prevent the impeachment move. His supporters did not sit on the fence, but moved against the State House of Assembly and elected a new Speaker, Ehie Edison, to scuttle the impeachment move. Though several unconfirmed rea- sons have been adduced for the current brickbats, Wike has shrugged of claims that his action was informed by desire for monetary gratifications besides pulling the strings and determine who gets what.

He accused Fubara of hobnobbing with his political enemies and attempting to dismantle his predecessor’s political structure. In particular, Wike accused Fubara of taking over his structure and handing it over to pro-Atiku elements in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a group he, along with four other governors worked against in the 2023 presidential election. Wike fumed: “Nobody can take away our political structure.

No one. You can- not work and people will begin to bring enemies, those who fought you when you were struggling for the person to be in office. Nobody does that. I’m not a political ingrate, but don’t touch the political structure of the state. I will not shut my eyes.” Unconfirmed reports allude to suffocating influence of Wike on Fubara, in what has been described by the opposition party in the state as a third-term agenda by proxy.

Wike reportedly ap- pointed the immediate the Chief Judge, Finance commissioner, SSG, Chief of Staff, Commissioner for Works, the FCT Minister was infuriated when the governor appointed just five commissioners penultimate Friday. His plan, from which he is yet to recant, is to ensure the sack of Fubara from the governorship seat, as he insisted during the week. Wike said: “Nobody can intimidate me. If I want to do something, I will do it. Impeachment is not a military coup; it is provided under the Constitution.”

The intervention of President Bola the PDP leaders seemed to have calmed frail nerves. And the warning from Chief Edwin Clark, highly respected Niger Delta leader and first Republic Minister, may have forced the combat- ants to beat a measure of retreat, but observers believe this is a graveyard peace. It has been said that some sitting governors with executive powers are encumbered and entangled by their predecessors, who insist on calling the shots, even after serving their terms, with imaginable financial and administrative constraints on the governors.

Besides, the public, pejoratively described as the grass often suffer and are denied good governance. Nigerians need no reminders that successor/predecessor frictions have been a regular feature in the Nigerian political ecology since 1999. Most of the succeeding governors often con- test what had been erroneously termed loyalty test, otherwise seen as attempts to put the public interest ahead of personal interest. As if history is repeating itself in Rivers State, it is on record that Wike’s predecessor, Rotimi Amaechi, a onetime Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, who had his political pupilage under Governor Peter Odili, his godfather shunned the latter the moment he became governor.

Besides, Wike, Amaechi’s ex-Chief of Staff, upon succeeding Amaechi, embarked on a retributive action, by becoming the former Minister of Transport’s albatross, who not only demystified him, but diminished his relevance in the state’s political firmament. Upon his election, Wike instituted a judicial commission of inquiry into Amaechi’s activities, especially in respect of the sale of some assets to the tune of N96 billion, and the movement of $15 million to another company who had no business with Rovers State. The case got as far as the Supreme Court.

One of the first manifestations of this form of clashes was in the buildup to the 2007 election in Abia State. Governor Orji Uzor Kalu had mobilized support for his Chief of Staff, Ochendo Theodore Orji, both of the PDP, and ensured he succeeded him. But no sooner had he assumed office than things fell apart between the duo. Ochendo, like Fubara, stopped at nothing to not only free himself from Kalu’s stranglehold, but also forced him out of the PDP, and even more.

Kalu’s influence was ‘reduced,’ even to he got the Senate ticket for the second term. He also fought a legal battle allegedly based on information supplied to the law enforcement by Abia State government under Ochendo until he got reprieve from the courts.

Nnamani/Chime

It was not different in the neigbouring Enugu State during the same period. Against all odds, Governor Chimaroke Nnamani insisted that Sullivan Chime must succeed him and marketed him throughout the state. Chime, a trusted former commissioner in Nnamani’s cabinet, also fell out with his boss. The fight assumed a fiendish level, when Nnamani threatened to remove Chime from office. But the godfather not only failed, despite all entreaties, h also ended up in the cell of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Ganduje/Kwankwaso fiasco

In Kano State, the case is even a smoldering political fiasco whose end is still in the realm of conjectures. When Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso assumed office as the governor of the state, Abdulahi Ghanduje was his deputy, and they served out their terms. Thereafter, Kwankwaso was appointed Minister of Defense and he sustained his relationship with his former deputy and appointed him Special Adviser. But personal interest triumphed over collective interest as soon as Ganduje assumed office as Kano governor.

Thereafter, the relationship became frosty and the duo, former chieftains of the Peoples Democratic party came at daggers drawn and sauntered into different political parties- APC and NNPP. Years after the duo left office after governing the state popular for being Nigeria’s the centre of commerce for eight years a piece, the political war is far from over. Each of them is stopping at nothing to maintain stranglehold of the state by ensuring their anointed successors govern, and ensure their parties effectively political control all structures in the state.

Ganduje, now APC national Chairman, is in court in a legal battle to ensure Gawuna Yusuf, his candidate in the 2023 governorship election who has been declared winner by the lower court secures victory of Kwankwaso’s candidate, Governor Yusuf Kabir.

Tinubu-Ambode

Mr. Babatunde Fashola, former Governor (now President) Bola Tinubu in in Lagos State is not a man committed to building political structures. But his statement in 2007 gave insight into the current issue when he openly declared “May your loyalty never be tested.” How he managed the relationship with his predecessor is a subject for another day, but his successor, Akinwunmi Ambode was not that lucky.

Though, like Fubara, he was Tinubu’s Accountant General, his refusal to be teleguided by the “owners” of Lagos cost him a second term in office. He was swept out at the primaries and became the only governor in Lagos State who failed to get a second term in office till date.

Oyo incident

In Oyo State, the story was not any better. The overbearing activities of the godfathers reared its head during the tenure of Governor Rashidi Ladoja in 2006. His failure to massage the ego of the strong man of Ibadan politics, Chief Lamidi Adedibu and Chief Yekini Adeojo, culminated in his impeachment and consequent succession by his deputy, Adebayo Alao-Akala.

The revelation came much later at a book launch when Ladoja’s impeachment was attributed to his ingratitude to the duo of Adedibu and Adeojo. For standing his ground in conformity with his oath of office, Ladoja, lost the opportunity to complete his term and also get a second term at the office.

Ethnic dimension

Some observers have argued that if poorly managed the political dispute between the duo might morph to an eth- nic battle between Wike, from the upland part of Delta and Fubara, an Ijaw man from the riverine area. They believe that informed the reaction of Chief Clark earlier in the week. Attempts might be under-way to resolve the Fubara/ Wike issue, but the end seems far from sight. Fubara, in a rare display diplomacy is not leaving anything to chance.

He has obtained a court injunction, restraining the dramatis personae from making any moves to impeach him. But he did not stop at that, as he claims there is no reason for father and son to feud, an indication that it could be resolved amicably.

State capture?

On the flip side, however, is the allegation that many former governors have turned their successors to puns and stooges. In the process, they stifle growth and development of the states by even determine what projects would be executed and how federal allocation would be spent. Prof. Anthony Kila, Director- General of CIAPS, described the development as a general malaise and an index of how frail our democratic institutions are personalization as against the fact that they are institutionalized.

“We need to be careful about how powerful governors have become in their state, where they assume the status of emperors. That is not a good index of democratic institutions. The influence of the individual on democratic institution is not a good sign at all,” he said. According to him, those who care about institutions need to have a look at ourselves and note that we have got it wrong and find out to fix it. “Because at it is now, they are making it like a family affair, not even a class affair. Parties and election are regulated by law. So, when people flout it, more than something is wrong.

Imagine where a governor is shot at? Haba. Those who care about tomorrow needs to take a serious look at this.” A good governance advocate, Dr. Emmanuel Achogu, said the fact that President Tinubu has called them to order is not enough, because that it not democracy. He questioned the way institutions are personalized, where a governor is shot at, describing it as an index of a failing state where laws and institutions are flouted at will.

Observers believe that ex- governors’ dictatorial and obnoxious action of wanting to call the shots after serving out their terms is not only immoral but illegal. These despotic actions can only lead state capture and underdevelopment.