Rivers Crisis: Ratify Tinubu’s Declaration, Nwuche Urges Nat’l Assembly

Prince Chibudom Nwuche, a former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives has called on the National Assembly to expeditiously ratify President Bola Tinubu’s declaration on Rivers State in the interest of peace, progress, development and good governance in the state and the country.

New Telegraph Recalls that the president had on Tuesday, declared a state of emergency in Rivers State and suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and all the House of Assembly members for six. Months.

To this end, Nwuche hailed the emergency rule declared in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu, saying the President saved Rivers from looming anarchy and bloodshed.

Nwuche who represented Abua-Odua/Ahoada East in the House of Representatives in 1999, speaking in Port Harcourt on Thursday, maintained that the protracted crisis, which spanned over one year had adversely affected governance and economic prosperity of the oil-rich state.

He said investors were leaving the state in droves because of the crisis adding that the state was in near comatose with confusion and uncertainties defining the daily activities of government.

Nwuche said by the declaration and the appointment of a Sole Administrator, the President had demonstrated that he is a proactive leader and will not sit idly and watch any part of the country burn.

He said the situation became most worrisome following the attacks on major oil installations by criminals describing the development as unacceptable after certain groups had issued such threats.

He advised the political actors in the crisis to use the opportunity created by the emergency rule to peacefully resolve their differences and de-escalate the tension in the state while abiding by the rule of law.

Nwuche further called on, interlopers, and political jobbers from outside the state to stop fueling the crisis for personal gain in order to restore order to Rivers States.

He congratulated the newly appointed Sole Administrator, Vice-Admiral Ibok Ibas (retd) and urged him to work for the peace and progress of Rivers.

Nwuche called on the residents to remain calm and go about their daily activities assuring them that the President acted in their best interest.

He said: “I want to commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for taking this proactive step of bringing peace by declaring emergency rule in Rivers State in line with S305 of the Constitution.

“I urge the National Assembly to expeditiously confirm the emergency rule to enable good governance to return to Rivers State. I also urge the political actors to use this opportunity to settle their differences in line with the rule of law and de-escalate the tension in the interest of Rivers State.

“I also call on the National Assembly to expeditiously ratify the President’s declaration in the interest of peace, progress, development and good governance of Rivers and the country.

“The President acted to save Rivers State from descending into anarchy. The state was already on the brink of lawlessness and anarchy on account of the protracted political disagreement that had lasted for over one year.

“Most non residents of Rivers State do not understand that the crisis was dealing a heavy blow on the state. The state had suffered greatly and the economy was near comatose because investors were already withdrawing from the state.

“But we thank God the President courageously came to the rescue. From my experience Democracies must be adapted to local needs and not copied hook, line and sinker from other countries.

“A situation where criminals resorted to blowing up pipelines is not acceptable. Self-help has no place in democracy. Rivers people have always lived in harmony and it took the collective efforts of all the people of the state to elect the governor and members of the House of Assembly.

“There was no room for the ethnic sentiments currently being championed by outsiders. My tribe the Ekpeye, and other tribes like the Ikwerres, Ogonis, Kalabari, Igbani, Etche etc all voted in one accord for the Governor and the members of the House of Assembly.

“I am calling on all residents of the state to remain calm, go about their normal activities and cooperate with the sole Administrator in the interest of peace and development of the state.” He concluded.

