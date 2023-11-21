Rivers Crisis: Pro-Wike Speaker, Lawmakers Sit Amid Heavy Security

Barely 24 hours after the factional Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Eddison Ehie escaped an alleged assassination attempt, the faction loyal to Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) sat in the early hours of Tuesday, a move that escalates the political crisis in the state.

The Rivers State House of Assembly complex had been sealed a few weeks ago following the crisis that erupted after the Speaker, Hon. Martins Amaeawhule and other pro-Wike lawmakers attempted to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

When Amaeawhule and 24 other pro-Wike lawmakers resumed sitting on Tuesday in the same Rivers State House of Assembly Complex, they successfully carried out legislative duties.

To prevent uninvited lawmakers and other unauthorized persons from accessing the Assembly complex, four police vans were stationed at its entrance, even as there was no vehicular and human movement around the Moscow road axis of Port Harcourt during the sitting.

The lawmakers, according to findings deliberated on two items: the suspension of the strike by the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, PASAN, and also asked the Police to prosecute the burning of the chamber.

Just after the sitting, some police officers locked the entrance of the State House of Assembly complex after the sitting.