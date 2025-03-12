Rivers Crisis: Political Actors To Respect Court Rulings – Tinubu

Share

Amid the ongoing leadership tussle in Rivers State, President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday urged all the political stakeholders in the state to respect court rulings and uphold the rule of law to restore peace in the crisis-hit state.

President Bola Tinubu made this appeal in a press statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in Abuja.

In a statement titled “President Tinubu Calls for Adherence to the Rule of Law to Restore Peace in Rivers State,” Tinubu, while in a meeting with leaders of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum, emphasised that respect for judicial decisions is fundamental to maintaining democracy.

The President stressed that all stakeholders must recognise and implement court rulings, urging the PANDEF leaders to take active steps in ensuring that the rulings of the courts are enforced.

He said, “I am here by the grace of God, appreciating your support, prayers, and concern. I cannot complain. I campaigned for this position and begged for the job.

“I must do it with all my heart, whatever it takes. I will make sure we achieve our promises and goals,” Tinubu assured the delegation.

“This is a nation governed by the rule of law. I should not be here as President without a rule of law. I have total confidence in our judiciary.

“We have expectations. Human beings can make errors. But once the court has spoken, that is it,” he declared.

“Please go back home and help implement the court rulings within the shortest possible time. I am putting the ball in your court.

“Help! Privately and openly intervene and counsel the governor. Pursue the path of peace and stability,” the President charged.

The political standoff in Rivers State has raised concerns about economic and political stability in the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

Tinubu reiterated the importance of safeguarding the region’s prosperity, likening it to “the goose that lays the golden egg.”

“Yes, Niger Delta is the goose that lays the golden egg. We must care for the goose; otherwise, we lose the golden egg.

“I got your signal and your concern, particularly on Rivers State. I have been on the issue for quite some time. I foresaw the crisis festering for too long before I intervened.

“We reached an agreement, a written agreement, and both parties signed,” the President disclosed.

He assured the delegation that his government would not allow Rivers people to suffer due to political conflicts.

“The people of Rivers State will not suffer because of democracy. We worked together on it. They will not suffer. They must be protected,” Tinubu vowed.

