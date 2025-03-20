Rivers Crisis: Peter Obi Charges LP Senators Not To Back Tinubu”s State Of Emergency

Share

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the last general election, Peter Obi has urged members of the Party in the Senate not to support the state of emergency imposed on Rivers State by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Obi in a statement issued on Thursday urged party members to stand by the truth in the defence of the country’s democracy contending that the unfortunate development has far reaching negative implications on the country’s polity if not check mated .

The statement read in parts, “Since your inauguration as Distinguished, and Honorable members of the National Assembly, I have refrained from interfering in your legislative affairs out of respect for your independence and to allow you to focus on alleviating the suffering of the Nigerian people”

“However, at this critical juncture, following twenty six years of a deteriorating democratic process marked by disregard for educational qualifications for electoral positions, massive rigging, and now the unconstitutional removal of elected officeholders, I find it necessary to address you”

“These unconstitutional actions have far-reaching negative implications for our democracy and the will of the people”

“I urge you to stand as true defenders of justice. Do not participate in or support any action, decision, or vote that compromises the integrity of our democracy, undermines the interests of the people of Rivers State, or contradicts our core values of fairness, equity, and transparency”

“We must not allow ourselves to become instruments of injustice or contribute to the betrayal of the people’s mandate”

” At this moment, we must prioritize what is right over what is wrong or convenient, remaining steadfast in defending the well-being of the people of Rivers State” he noted .

