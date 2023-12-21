Rivers Crisis: PDP Threatens Lamido, Others With Disciplinary Action

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has threatened disciplinary or punitive action against the former governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, and other leaders of the party, whom the party accused of “unwarranted aggressions” against it.

Lamido, a founding member of the party had taken to his Facebook page on Tuesday to condemn what he regarded as inaction of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) in the festering political crisis in Rivers State.

The former governor had wondered whether there was still a party called PDP, adding, “If we have one of the two, how come their total absence in the saga playing out in the PDP family in Rivers?

“Is the docility of the leadership of the PDP so comatose to the extent that President Tinubu of APC, our sworn rival and opponent, is now the grand patriarch of the PDP?

“It is inconceivable that a political party will simply sit back and allow its fortunes to be taken over by a rapacious scavenger, the APC.

“What President Tinubu did in the so-called peace meeting is not brokering peace in Rivers State, but using his office to enhance the fortunes of his political party.”

But PDP in a statement on Thursday by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, said such a statement is in gross violation of the provisions of the Constitution of the party, “especially Sections 57, 58 and 59 of the Constitution of the PDP.”

According to the party, Lamido’s statement was made with the intent to inject bad blood and drag down the PDP for self-seeking motives.

It alleged that Lamido and others like him “are recruited by the one-party-state seeking APC administration to undermine the cohesion that exists within the PDP which will enable it to effectively perform its opposition role for the sustenance of democracy and the wellbeing of Nigerians.”

PDP regretted that “such inexcusable conducts, comments, utterances and betrayals are coming from individuals who have benefitted immensely from the PDP but who have the record and notoriety of brazenly betraying the party in various elections and at the slightest opportunity for their selfish interests.”

The party attributed some of the challenges facing it in the recent past “to the comments, utterances and actions of these unpatriotic individuals which are inconsistent with the opportunity that the party gave them in the past.”

PDP said the NWC under the acting Chairmanship of Amb. Umar Iliya Damagum is unwavering in providing effective leadership that ensures the stability, growth and effective management of its interests and corporate integrity in spite of the onslaught by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to decimate the opposition and impose a one-party state on the nation.

According to the statement, the minimum PDP expected from party leaders is appreciation and commitment by engaging in constructive suggestions that would be in the interest of the party, “and not to engage in actions that undermine the genuine efforts being made by the leadership of the party which may not be in line with their selfish political venture and expectations.

“The NWC therefore in very strong terms cautions such leaders to be mindful of their actions, utterances and conducts which are contrary to the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP.”

It promised to protect the integrity of the party from further unwarranted aggressions and threatened that it would not hesitate to take appropriate disciplinary or punitive action against such individuals in line with the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP.