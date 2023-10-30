Rivers Crisis: PDP Govs Schedule Emergency Meeting Tuesday

Governors elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have scheduled an emergency meeting for Tuesday, October 31 in Abuja, probably in connection with the crisis that erupted in Rivers State.

New Telegraph gathered that the meeting will hold at the Akwa Ibom State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, by 3 pm.

The PDP governors last met about two months ago, where they condemned the number of ministers appointed by President Bola Tinubu into his cabinet, which the governors said, is not healthy for the nation’s economy.

The emergency meeting, according to a source at the PDP Governors’ Forum secretariat, is not unconnected with the crisis playing out in Rivers State, involving Governor Similaye Fubara and members of the state House of Assembly.

Fubara, incidentally, is deputy chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, but he has not attended the forum’s meeting since he was elected in May this year.

The governor is probably obeying the orders of his predecessor in office Nyeson Wike, who is fingered to be behind the plot to impeach Fubara.

Wike is presently a serving minister (FCT) under an All Progressives Congress (APC).

The source disclosed that “This emergency meeting has become imperative because we cannot afford to close our eyes while things are going wrong.

“As a forum (PDP-GF), we must act fast to ensure that this crisis doesn’t go out of hands as such will not be to the benefit of anybody.”

The source further hinted that the forthcoming off-cycle governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States will also be discussed at the meeting.

Other issues of national importance are also expected to be discussed at the meeting.