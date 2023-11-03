Rivers’ Crisis: PDP-GF Defends Mohammed, Says Gov Deserves Credit

The People’s Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) has said the Chairman of the forum, Governor Bala Mohammed deserves commendations for his prompt intervention in the political crisis in Rivers State.

The Bauchi State Governor had come under attack by his recent courtesies to President Bola Tinubu, on his interventions in the crisis.

But the Director General of the PDP-GF Cyril Maduabum, assured that the PDP will play its role as the leading opposition party.

Maduabum in a statement on Thursday, said the events that played out in Rivers State had national security implications, and the potential to lead to a breakdown of law and order.

“The situation in Rivers State on 30th October 2023 was not just a PDP affair,” he explained.

The DG noted that Nigeria’s history is replete with instances where development in one state could snowball and affect the whole country.

“Rivers State is one of the major oil-producing states in Nigeria. A breach of peace in Rivers State, considering its strategic value and importance, no doubt, could affect other states of the federation,” he added.

According to him, Tinubu as president and the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, is the chief security officer of the country, and therefore, had to intervene to nip the crises in the bud.

He also stated that Governor Mohammed promptly convened an emergency meeting of the PDP governors over the matter, which he said, was “a sign of good leadership and a high sense of duty. We think that he deserves credit for this.”

Maduabum stated that there is no way Governor Mohammed, as a lover of peace could fail to act or appreciate the good efforts of Tinubu in finding the solution to the crisis.

“This further explains the shuttle diplomacy employed by the PDP Governors’ Forum led by Gov. Bala Mohammed in visiting and counseling the dramatis personae in the crises.

“Those castigating the Chairman and other members of the PDP Governors’ Forum seem to have forgotten that the unity, peace and tranquility of the country transcend politics and political leanings.

“The Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum has not in any way done anything wrong by thanking the efforts of the president to resolve the crisis in Rivers State.

“Senator Bala Mohammed is not trying and will not do anything to hand over the PDP, a leading and formidable opposition party to the president, who was elected on the platform of another party,” the DG assured.