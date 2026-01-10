Rivers Crisis: Pandef Urges Wike, Fubara To Sheathe Swords

…sets up 7-man reconciliation pane

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), the apex socio-political body representing the people of the South-South geopolitical zone, has called on all parties involved in the resurgent political imbroglio in Rivers State to sheathe their swords and embrace peace, dialogue, tolerance, and political equanimity.

The forum expressed grave concern over the recent political developments in Rivers State which degenerated into the decision of the Rivers State House of Assembly to commence impeachment proceedings against the Governor of the State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara and Professor Joy Odu, the Deputy Governor.

In a statement released by the Board of Trustees and National Executive Committee of the PANDEF, the forum described the situation as “deeply disturbing” such that that there is need for urgent attention to the issues in order to forestall further escalation and breakdown of law and order.

The statement signed by the Co- Chairman of the Board of Trustees, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, the Amanyanabo of TwonBrass; Obong Victor Attah, former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, and Ambassador Godknows Igali, National Chairman, the forum said that it’s concern is heightened by the critical importance and strategic position of Rivers State in the Niger Delta region and to the broader socio-political stability and economic wellbeing of Nigeria.

“In keeping with its non-partisan posture and its overarching role as a unifying and motherly platform for the region, PANDEF calls on all parties involved in the resurgent political imbroglio to sheathe their sword and embrace peace, guided by the principles of give and take, dialogue, tolerance, and political equanimity.

All stakeholders must place paramount importance on peace, development, and the welfare of the people of Rivers State, as well as the interests of other citizens of the South-South, Nigerians at large, and the sizeable expatriate community resident in the State.

“We must now focus squarely on good governance and development of the state,” the forum said. However, PANDEF has constituted a high-level team of eminent Nigerians to intervene in the matter in line with its long-standing tradition and proven record in peace-making and peace-building initiatives across the Niger Delta.

The panel, which is headed by Chief Kanu Agabi, (SAN), a former Attorney-General of the Federation) has six other members.

These include Senator Obende Domingo, a former Senator, Edo North – Vice Chairman; Chief Essien Nduese, former minister of housing; Dr. Timiebi Koripamo-Agari, a retired Federal Permanent Secretary; Chief Mike Ejiofor, a retired Director, Department of State Service; Mrs. Nella Rabana-Andem, a former Attorney-General, Cross River State and Prince Godwin Okotie, Deputy National Secretary, PANDEF, who will serve as Secretary of the panel.