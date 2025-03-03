Rivers Crisis: Opposition Reps Hail Fubara’s Compliance With S’Court Ruling

Share

A coalition of opposition lawmakers on Sunday hailed Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara’s compliance with the Supreme Court’s judgment regarding the Local Government elections.

The lawmakers also commended Fubara’s decision to appoint Heads of Personnel to oversee the councils following the court’s directive, pending the conduct of fresh elections as clear evidence of the governor’s commitment as a democrat.

In a statement issued by the opposition Spokesperson, Hon. Ikenga lmo Ugochinyere, the group lauded Fubara for his democratic stance, despite provocations from groups loyal to the former Governor, now Minister of Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The lawmakers described Fubara’s actions as a testament to his respect for the rule of law and his commitment to upholding the principles of democracy.

They added that the illegal decamping of the sacked 27 pro-Wike lawmakers has not been decided as the matter is still pending at the Appeal Court, and until a decision is made, the opposition lawmakers will not be recognized.

The coalition also clarified that the 27 pro-Wike lawmakers who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023 “remain constitutionally sacked” until higher courts rule on pending cases challenging the legality of their defection.”

“The Court of Appeal and Supreme Court have yet to make pronouncements on their illegal decampment. Until then, their seats remain vacant,” Ugochinyere emphasized.

He further announced that the opposition coalition would address the nation formally after obtaining the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the Supreme Court judgement to outline their position on other contentious issues in the state’s political crisis.

Ugochinyere urged calm among residents, assuring them that the opposition remained committed to pursuing legal and peaceful resolutions to uphold constitutional order.

