Rivers Crisis: Obi Urges Akpabio, Abass To Save Nigeria’s Democracy

…Seeks Respect of Separation of Powers

Former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi has called on the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass, to save Nigeria’s democracy by overriding President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of state of emergency in Rivers State.

In an open letter to the National Assembly’s leadership, the former governor of Anambra State said the legislature has the constitutional duty to preserve the country’s democracy by upholding the principles of separation of powers.

Obi said: “Your Excellencies, I am moved to come to you the heads of our legislative branch, in this form because of the present critical situation in the country that needs your urgent and vital intervention to save our democracy.

“President Bola Tinubu’s Tuesday intervention in the ongoing Rivers State political crisis through a declaration of a state of emergency that led to the removal of Governor Similaya Fubara.

“This is an ultra vires action capable of fostering a culture of Impunity which your arm of government, the Legislature, is established to forestall.

“The legislature checks potential executive abuse of power through many means including the ability to override executive actions through vetoes.

“The legislature’s override of executive actions, such as vetoes of legislation, demonstrates its power to check possible abuse of executive’s authority.

“The separation of powers, where the legislative, executive, and judicial branches each have distinct functions and powers, is a fundamental principle of democracy designed to prevent any one branch from becoming too dominant.

“The legislature’s role in checking possible executive abuses or excesses is crucial for maintaining a balanced and accountable government, preventing potential tyranny and ensuring that the executive branch operates within the bounds of the law.

“This situation throws a huge challenge on the two of you as the heads of the legislative arm of the country.

“I urge you, therefore, to take a dispassionate look at the situation in Rivers State and ensure that you deploy your arm of government properly in the interest of the people of Rivers State and our democracy.

“Nigerians and all lovers of democracy globally are looking up to you to correct this anomaly and show that you operate within the tenets of genuine democracy. I pray God to direct you alright in the interest of all Nigerians and our nation.”

