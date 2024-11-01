Rivers Crisis: Obi Appeals For Reversal Of Court Order

Share

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, has appealed for the immediate reversal of the court judgement withholding the release of funds to Rivers State.

Obi in a statement issued on his X handle on Friday, said the order will create untold hardship on the suffering people of the state.

The former presidential candidate who stated that he refrained from commenting on the crisis in Rivers State despite the national attention the crisis has gained, said the recent court judgement and the resulting consequences, demand attention.

According to him, throughout his political career, he consistently refrained from name-calling or engaging in personal disputes, “choosing to focus on issues that directly impact the masses, particularly the suffering poor of Nigeria.”

He drew the attention of people involved in the crisis to consider the pensioners struggling to survive on a meagre income alongside the health workers, school teachers, civil servants, and everyday citizens whose lives are already marked by severe hardship.

“This latest development risks pushing them even further into distress, even into untimely deaths, by compounding the challenges they face each day,” he added.

Obi called on leaders on all three tiers of government to ensure that their decisions and actions should be guided by a commitment to the less privileged and vulnerable members of society.

“As we work toward a better future for all, we must genuinely care about the poor and prioritise the well-being of every Nigerian.

“What we do today should lay the foundation for a new Nigeria that is possible,” he advised.

Share

Please follow and like us: