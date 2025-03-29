Rivers Crisis: NLC Challenges Nweke To Provide Evidence

Share

The Rivers State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has challenged the former Rivers State Head of Service (HoS), George Nweke to provide evidence following the allegations that the union in the state is politicised.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the NLC described Nweke’s claims as baseless and misleading, emphasizing that the union remains a non-partisan body solely focused on workers’ welfare.

The union also dismissed accusations that its State Chairman, Alex Agwanwor, had held private meetings with Governor Siminalayi Fubara and received financial inducements.

It labeled the allegations as defamatory and an attempt to tarnish the reputation of the labour movement.

The statement reaffirmed the NLC’s commitment to fairness, transparency, and accountability, insisting that its engagements with the government are strictly related to labour matters.

READ ALSO:

“The NLC, under the leadership of its State Chairman, has at all times acted in the best interest of workers without undue political influence. The Labour movement is driven by principles of fairness, transparency, and accountability, and we will not allow our integrity to be tarnished by baseless accusations.”

On Nweke’s claim that Agwanwor had been financially compromised, the union challenged him to provide credible evidence rather than make unverified public statements.

“Dr. Nweke’s claim that the NLC Chairman has been holding private meetings with the Governor and receiving financial inducements is outright false and defamatory. Such allegations are an attempt to discredit the Labour movement and divert attention from the real issues affecting the state.”

Addressing concerns over the political situation in Rivers State, the NLC clarified that its stance is based on workers’ interests and not political affiliations.

“The declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State is a matter of national discourse, and the NLC, like all stakeholders, has the right to express its position based on facts and the impact on workers.”

The union emphasized that it would continue to advocate for good governance and workers’ rights while maintaining neutrality in political conflicts.

The NLC further urged Nweke and other political actors to refrain from dragging the Labour movement into political disputes.

“We urge Dr. Nweke and other political actors to refrain from dragging the NLC and its leadership into their political battles. The NLC will not be intimidated or coerced into taking sides in political disputes.

“Our primary responsibility is to the workers, and we will continue to champion their cause with integrity and accountability.”

The Rivers political crisis has continued to generate controversy, with different stakeholders taking varied positions. However, the NLC maintains that its only focus remains the welfare of workers in the state.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

