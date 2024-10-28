Rivers Crisis: NJC Probes Judges Over Conflicting Rulings

Share

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has officially launched a probe into judges of federal and state high courts over conflicting rulings concerning political cases in Rivers State.

The investigation is led by a panel, including a former justice of the Court of Appeal and two heads of courts, under the oversight of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

The Chief Justice met with the panel on Monday and issued a directive for a swift conclusion to the investigation, mandating that the probe’s report be submitted within the week.

The inquiry focuses on several judges involved in adjudicating the ongoing political turmoil between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his estranged godfather, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, which has led to multiple legal disputes.

Additionally, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court has been summoned by the Chief Justice and is scheduled to be questioned on Tuesday regarding these issues.

This action follows several formal complaints to the Council, though it was Justice Kekere-Ekun herself who initiated the comprehensive probe suo moto, responding to significant public concern over the judicial inconsistencies.

The NJC’s probe aims to address these conflicting rulings that have not only complicated the political landscape in Rivers State but have also raised questions about the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary in managing politically sensitive cases.

