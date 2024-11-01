Rivers Crisis: NDF Calls On CJN To Put A Stop To Judicial Embarrassment

Share

The National Democratic Front (NDF) has called on the Chief Judge of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, to intervene in what it described as a severe erosion of integrity within Nigeria’s judiciary.

The prominent civic organisation, NDF’s call is coming amid the disturbing judgements emanating from the crisis in Rivers State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho was summoned before the probe panel of the National Judicial Council (NJC) over judgments being churned out by his court in respect of cases on the Rivers political crisis.

Reacting to the developments on Thursday, the NDF accused former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike’s cronies, of causing trouble in Rivers, alleging that their actions threatened both President Bola Tinubu’s administration and the judiciary’s standing.

READ ALSO:

In a statement signed by its Spokesperson, Engr. Ikenna Ellis Ezenekwe, NDF condemned the recent surge in “conflicting and compromised judicial rulings” surrounding the Rivers State crisis, particularly those allegedly aimed at benefiting Wike’s political agenda.

NDF’s statement emphasised the need for urgent judicial reform, noting that the judiciary, as the “last hope of the common man,” cannot afford to be reduced to a tool for personal vendettas.

The group pointed specifically to recent court decisions, including an order to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) halting monthly allocations to Rivers State.

“It’s disturbing that such an order was issued on a matter still under deliberation,” the statement partly read.

The NDF further emphasised the gravity of the situation, noting that such court orders, issued especially while cases remain unresolved, were symptomatic of deeper systemic issues and illustrate a total disregard for the rule of law.

“It’s scandalous that court orders, seemingly bought and paid for, could halt the funds essential to basic services in Rivers State. Health clinics, schools, and public safety resources now hang in the balance—all because of one man’s vendetta.

“The Nigerian judiciary’s integrity is at stake, and continued exploitation will have severe repercussions, not only for Rivers State but for the nation as a whole,” it further cautioned.

The group warned that depriving Rivers State of critical funds endangered the lives of countless citizens, particularly rural communities, market traders, and low-income families, further expressing concern for the wider impact of such an order on Rivers State citizens, particularly vulnerable groups reliant on government services.

According to them, the halting of funds would likely cripple essential services in health, education, and infrastructure, leaving rural farmers and market women to bear the brunt of the judiciary’s instability.

While calling for decisive action, the NDF urged Justice Kekere-Ekun to investigate the motivations behind recent judicial rulings linked to Rivers State, noting that unchecked political influence could plunge the already volatile Niger Delta region into chaos.

The NDF also drew attention to the recent spate of violence and property damage across Rivers State.

The statement recounted the recent turmoil during the local government elections this year, which saw conflicting court rulings incite public outrage, leading to clashes that left government buildings and properties destroyed.

“This is a pathway to anarchy,” NDF warned, citing the potential resurgence of militant activities reminiscent of the Niger Delta insurgency.

It further warned that the socio-political fabric of Rivers State was being shredded by these judicial abuses, which, if unchecked, the consequences could reverberate through the entire Niger Delta and beyond.

“Rivers State is still healing from recent violence and property damage tied to conflicting rulings around local government elections. And this continued legal manipulation could easily spark further unrest,” it added.

While reflecting on the root of the crisis, the NDF pointed to the defection of 27 Rivers State Assembly lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), a move that sparked ongoing legal disputes over the legitimacy of their seats.

“This political manoeuvre,” the statement argued, “has put the judiciary in an awkward position, with conflicting rulings that threaten to undermine public confidence in Nigeria’s courts.”

The NDF called on the Chief Judge to uphold the judiciary’s independence, free from “the grip of political godfathers.”

Failure to act, the group warned, would not only risk further degradation of the judiciary’s credibility but could invite political violence and economic instability back into Rivers State.

“The people of Rivers deserve a judiciary that serves justice, not political whims,” the statement concluded, further pressing for judicial accountability to prevent the return of the region’s turbulent past.

Share

Please follow and like us: