Rivers Crisis: Lloyd Accuses Fubara Of Running A Solo Govt

Share

Amid the ongoing crisis in the State, a former lawmaker in Rivers State, Chidi Lloyd has accused Governor Siminalayi Fubara of running a solo government.

Lloyd who spoke on Arise News on Friday claimed that Governor Fubara has no commissioners in his administration.

“Nobody has bothered to find out that the governor of Rivers State is running a solo government because, one, he has no commissioners, two, he has no appropriation,”he said.

READ ALSO:

New Telegraph reports that Lloyd’s remark followed the Federal High Court’s judgement, which prevents the Central Bank of Nigeria from disbursing funds to Rivers State.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had earlier vowed to halt all duties performed by its members if the judgement is not reversed.

Speaking on the development, Lloyd urged the National Assembly to consider legislation that would criminalise disparaging remarks about judicial officers.

He said, “It’s unfortunate that we have reduced to the situation where people, freely, cast aspersions on the judicial officers.

“I want to plead with the National Assembly to kindly consider a legislation that criminalises aspersions on judicial officers because they must be protected.”

Speaking on the alleged defections of certain lawmakers, Lloyd asserted that the actions of Martins Amaewhule and his colleagues did not constitute defection, stating, “A mere announcement on the floor of the Rivers State House of Assembly of their preference for the All Progressives Congress (APC) does not amount, in the law, to defection.”

Share

Please follow and like us: