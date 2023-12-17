Rivers Crisis: Lawmakers Reject 2024 Budget

The Martins Amaehwule-led faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly has expressed its disapproval of the passage of the 2024 budget by the four members of the assembly led by Edison Ehie.

It was reported last week that the four-man House of Assembly approved the N800 billion budget, shortly after it was presented by Governor Similanayi Fubara.

Amaehwule, who is aligned with former Governor Nyesom Wike, criticized Fubara for allegedly overseeing the demolition of the State House of Assembly complex without prior notification.

“The governor’s action is against the law. We hear that some four persons gathered and are meeting somewhere. We don’t know what they are doing. Rivers people should know today that the House of Assembly of any state is defined by the Constitution; to reconvene the House, you need to have a quorum, and the quorum is 11.

“We are 27, and they are just four. They are just doing a family meeting. Anything they told you they had done, ignore them; it’s null and void. The law is clear about it,” he said.