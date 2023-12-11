Rivers Crisis: Lawmakers Allegedly Loyal To Wike Defect To APC

No fewer than twenty-seven lawmakers from the Rivers State House of Assembly, under the leadership of Martin Amaewhule who are the alleged loyalists of FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, have officially defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The lawmakers who instigated the impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara have cited internal divisions within the PDP as the primary motive behind their decision to defect to the APC.

New Telegraph gathered that the lawmakers dumped their ruling PDP in the state for the APC on Monday, December 11, during the sitting of the House.

READ ALSO:

The lawmakers were seen brandishing the flags of the APC in a group photograph after the sitting.

A member of the Assembly confirmed the defections, saying the House also passed the second reading for the local government amendment law.

Detail later…