Rivers Crisis: Lawmaker Sends Strong Message To Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has been issued a stern warning not to disturb the peace of the State.

A federal lawmaker representing Akuku/Asari Toru Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Boma Goodhead gave the warning in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja.

the lawmaker, however, called on President Bola Tinubu to call Wike to order, as other protesters have vowed not to watch the FCT Minister destabilise the peace of the state.

Goodhead said, “I want to send a clear message to the Federal Government of Nigeria, Tinubu believes that Wike delivered Rivers State to him but even Wike failed in his unit. He failed in his ward and even in his LGA.

“We are here to tell Ahmed Bola Tinubu to call Wike to order because the next time he comes into Rivers State to disturb the peace of the state we’ll not fold our hands and watch.

“Wike should come to Rivers State and we’ll show him what it means to hold Rivers State. We dare you, to come back to Rivers State again if you’re a man”, he said.