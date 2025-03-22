Rivers Crisis: Jonathan Breaks Silence On Emergency Rule

Share

Finally, Nigeria’s former President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has broken his silence on the ongoing crisis in Rivers State and the declaration of a six-month State of Emergency by President Bola Tinubu.

Jonathan who spoke days after President Tinubu’s national broadcast said the suspension of the elected officials in Rivers State could tarnish the country’s image.

Speaking at the Haske Satumari Foundation Colloquium in Abuja, Jonathan while sharing his thoughts about the political turmoil in Rivers State, said although it is not the norm for former presidents to comment on issues in the polity so as not to heat up the polity.

The former Nigerian leader, however, insisted that the image of the country and how much investments a country attracts is heavily dependent on the actions of the executive, legislature and judiciary of the country.

However, Jonathan said, his comment became necessary after calls from many Nigerians, urging him to speak on the events in Rivers State.

He faulted the situation where an individual can dictate to the judiciary, noting that it makes it difficult for anyone to have faith in the judiciary.

