Rivers Crisis: I’ve Not Turned My Back On Wike, Lawmaker Denies Making U-Turn

A member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Tonye Smart Adoki, has denied reports of him returning back to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) following his Monday’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that no fewer than 27 PDP lawmakers allegedly loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike decamped to the APC.

However, Adoki who was among the 27 Rivers lawmakers who defected denied insinuations that he has turned his back on Wike, to work with the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt, Hon Adoki stated that his allegiance remains and still lies with the immediate past governor of Rivers State, Wike.

The lawmaker, who represents Port Harcourt state constituency 2 in the state legislature, called on members of the public to disregard reports in a section of the media that he had withdrawn his support for the FCT Minister.

He stated, “For the sake of my constituents, and my colleagues, who are so dear to me, I want to make it clear that there was no day and at no time will I ever want to rescind my decision.

“I stand here as I speak with you as a bona-fide and full member of the All Progressives Congress. As a matter of fact, I was among the two persons who came up with this decision to move to the APC because of the oppression and division in our former party.