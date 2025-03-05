Rivers Crisis: I’ve Not Resigned As Deputy Gov – Prof Odu

Share

The Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Prof. Ngozi Odu, on Wednesday dismissed social media reports claiming she has resigned from office, describing them as malicious speculation.

The rumour gained traction following a viral video claiming she had stepped down due to intense pressure from undisclosed sources.

However, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by her media aide, Owupele Benebo, Odu debunked the claims, calling them fake and misleading.

Benebo reaffirmed Odu’s position as deputy governor, emphasizing her unwavering commitment to the Fubara-led administration.

The deputy governor urged the public to disregard the false reports, stressing that she has neither resigned nor has any intention of doing so.

The statement read, “The Office of the Deputy Governor of Rivers State wishes to categorically debunk the false and misleading reports suggesting that Her Excellency, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, has resigned.

“Contrary to these baseless claims, Her Excellency remains committed to her duties as Deputy Governor, a position she was duly elected to serve alongside His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, the Executive Governor of Rivers State.

“As a seasoned public servant and academic, Prof. Odu is dedicated to supporting the governor in his efforts to deliver the dividends of democracy to the good people of Rivers State.

“Her exemplary leadership and expertise remain invaluable to the administration, and she is unwavering in her commitment to His Excellency, Sir Dr. Siminalayi Fubara.”

