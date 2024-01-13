Rivers Crisis: I’ve Fulfill All Conditions Tinubu Gave – Wike

Following the ongoing crisis in Rivers State, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said he and his camp have fulfilled every condition that was agreed on with President Bola Tinubu.

It would be recalled that the Tinubu made Wike and his successor, Siminalayi Fubara sign a pact in a bid to restore peace in the state.

Speaking on the development during a visit to the Oba of Ogbaland in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, His Royal Highness Eze Nnam Obi III, on Saturday, Wike said that all the conditions given by Tinubu have been met.

The FCT minister, who assured the king of his commitment to peace in the state, also said he was not going to disappoint the traditional ruler.

He said, “We accepted whatever decision Mr President has taken and we have on our own part fulfilled every condition given by Mr President because I told you I will not let you down.

“It just to let you know that your request of making sure there is peace in the state in which you asked Mr President to intervene, we have accepted. And I want you to use this opportunity to continue to pray for Mr President for God to continue to give him the wisdom to pilot the affairs of this nation.”

Commending Tinubu for his intervention in the political face-off between him and Fubara, Wike added, “He is not from this state. So many people have piloted the affairs of this country, the crisis has engulfed other states and you hardly would see somebody come out and say irrespective of the political party, I need peace in the state.

If there is peace in the states, it will help peace in Nigeria. So, I will urge you and your council to continue to pray for Mr President for God to continue to give him the wisdom to pilot the affairs of the country.”