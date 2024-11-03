Rivers Crisis Is All About Control Of State Resources – Fubara

Share

…donates N200m To OP

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has revealed that the current political crisis rocking the State is all about the control of the state resources, assuring Rivers people that he will continue to utilize the state resources judiciously for their betterment.

Fubara made this revelation while addressing the congregation of Omega Power Ministries (OPM) Worldwide during the 51st Birthday of the General Overseer, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, and 18th Anniversary celebration of the church at the Headquarters, Mbodo, Aluu near Port Harcourt on Sunday.

He said, “There is a reason for this crisis, and that reason is the control of the resources of Rivers State. Rivers State resources belong to you, and we will make sure that the resources are applied judiciously for the betterment of Rivers State.

“What you owe us is just one thing: Continue to pray for us. Let us not lose focus because we know the devil is always at war to derail people in governance.

“Continue to pray for us because what is most important is the interest of the people here, and I believe that with your prayers, we will not lose focus and the purpose of governance will be achieved in Rivers State”, he noted.

The Governor, however, sued for continuous prayers from the church in order for his administration to remain focused with a view to achieving the purpose of governance in the State.

He lauded the General Overseer of OPM Worldwide, Apostle Chinyere for his philanthropic works and contributions to humanity.

The Governor, who noted the decay of public amenities met on assumption of office, commended the General Overseer of OPM Worldwide for the various educational programmes in the ministry aimed at providing children the requisite vocational and technical knowledge needed for future employment.

He said, “I want to commend you for what you are doing. Life is not about taking. What is important in life is giving, and anybody who believes that it is only taking, the person won’t go far in life.

“For all you are doing for humanity, God will continue to strengthen you. You don’t know what you are doing, but those of us who are outside understand your contributions to humanity.

“Look at what you just showed me here. How many of our schools are still functioning to provide that level of training?

“There are no longer there! We met a dead system which we are trying to revive. But you are doing it as a private person. Why won’t God bless you?”

The Governor further thanked Apostle Chinyere and the congregation for the support to his administration, particularly the prayers, which he noted, have kept the government alive, in spite of all the challenges, urging them to continue to pray for the progress of Rivers State and defense of humanity.

He also donated the sum of N200million to the church to support its going infrastructure development projects.

“Let me say congratulations to this church because the GO “Power” will not succeed without the support of you. So, I want to thank you for supporting Power.

“I am happy to be here, especially to celebrate this birthday with him. He has been a very strong supporter of our cause. Right from the time we started this journey, he has kept faith with me in prayers.

“I strongly believe his prayer and the prayers of the church are one of the reasons that while in the face of all our troubles, we are still standing. There is nothing God cannot do.

“So, I know that with your continuous prayers, we will overcome this present challenge.

“I am aware that there is a building for your TV station, and one of the dreams for that place is when you finish it, guests will be staying there when they come for programmes.

“Let me, on behalf of the government and everyone of you here, and the good people of Rivers State, donate the sum of N200million to support the project.

“Power has injected my own power to you. So, I need more power, more power for the progress of Rivers State, more power for the defense of humanity in Rivers State. God will bless you people for your prayers, and I assure you, we will not fail you,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us: