Rivers Crisis: IPAC Blocks Wike’s Rainbow Coalition Move

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) yesterday dismissed claims by Nyesom Wike that political parties in Rivers State would unite under a rainbow coalition for the 2027 general election.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, had last Friday said politicians in Rivers were united under the Renewed Hope Family, tagged: “Rainbow Coalition” to ensure President Bola Tinubu’s the re-election in 2027. The former governor made the declaration during a thank-you visit to the Andoni Local Government Area.

However, in a statement by spokesman Egbeola Martins, IPAC dismissed the claim, describing it as misleading and unfounded. He said Wike lacked any mandate to speak for registered political parties or determine alliances, preferences or candidates for elections nationally.

Martins described Nigerian political parties as independent institutions governed by constitutions, structures, organs and internal democratic processes. “They are beyond individual control or personal influence,” he said.

According to him, decisions on coalitions, alliances or endorsements can only arise from duly constituted party organs, not from any individual, regardless of his/her position.

Martins, however, said that IPAC was aware of some parties independently considering unconditional solidarity support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara to promote peace and stability within the state.

“This may include voluntarily not fielding governorship candidates as a sacrifice aimed at restoring effective governance, peace and stability for Rivers people across the state,” he said.