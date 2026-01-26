Rivers Crisis: Investigate, Prosecute Wike, CNPP, CNCSOs Tell Tinubu

At a press conference in Abuja on Monday, the Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP) and Coalition of National Civil Society Organizations (CNCSOs) have asked President Bola Tinubu to investigate and possibly prosecute the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesome Wike, over the political crisis and allegations of financial control in Rivers State.

The two groups said the crisis in Rivers has gone beyond the state, and it is now a national issue, stating that if the President fail to halt the crisis and prosecute the culprits, it will fester beyond the state.

The groups, which said they were concerned with the allegations of using the State Assembly lawmakers to destabilise the Rivers State governor, demanded: the immediate termination of all impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara; an independent investigation into the conduct of the Rivers State House of Assembly in relation to the impeachment plot.

Also demanded: A presidentially ordered probe into allegations of conditional political settlements involving the FCT Minister; a comprehensive forensic audit of all funds received and expended by Rivers State during the six-month emergency rule; full accountability for FAAC allocations and internally generated revenues during the emergency period; recognition of Governor Siminalayi Fubara as the legitimate leader of the APC in Rivers State.

A high-level mediation process focused on restoring constitutional order, not political domination, and clear safeguards to prevent the weaponisation of state legislatures across Nigeria.

In the statement read by Baba Abubakar El-Nafaty, the Chairman, Elders Forum Coalition of National Civil Society Organisations, they said, “if Rivers State is allowed to descend further into this crisis, Nigeria risks setting a precedent that could destabilise the entire federation as weaponisation of the state House of Assembly.

“Governor Siminalayi Fubara must be allowed to govern. Rivers State must be allowed to breathe. Nigeria’s democracy must be protected.

“We therefore call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to act decisively and urgently. Mr President, this is no longer just a Rivers State issue. It is a national democratic emergency.

“As President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and leader of the APC, you have both the constitutional authority and moral responsibility to halt this dangerous slide.

“Failure to act now risks legitimising legislative anarchy and encouraging similar crises across other states, with dire consequences for national unity and peace. In other words, the development in Rivers State constitutes a grave threat to national peace and Nigeria’s still-consolidating democracy.

If allowed, and legislative houses across the states adopt the Rivers State template of political brinkmanship and institutional weaponisation, one must ask: where would that leave the country?”