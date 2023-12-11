Rivers Crisis: INC Calls On Tinubu Timely Intervention

The Ijaw National Congress (INC) has called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the ongoing crisis rocking the Rivers State House of Assembly by stopping the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and his supporters from their attempts to oust Governor Siminialayi Fubara.

The group who made the call in a statement issued on Monday by its President, Prof Benjamin Okaba outrightly condemned the apparent backing of the Martins Amaewhule-led faction of state lawmakers loyal to Wike by security agencies.

According to them, these agencies provided protection for a session against an existing court order, which directed all parties to maintain the status quo and avoid official actions until further notice.

The INC expressed concern that despite previous interventions by Tinubu and other key figures, Wike is determined to impeach Fubara.

He said, “Mr President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, we implore you once again to call Mr Wike and those Federal Government agencies and agents who are putting Rivers State at risk of anarchy, to order.

Rivers Crisis: Pro-Wike Lawmakers Defy Court Order, Elect New Majority Leader Such elements are inimical to the stability of Nigeria sooner or later," remarked Okaba. The Ijaw leader highlighted Wike's provocative statements and scandalous allegations against Governor Fubara during appearances on several network TV stations. Wike accused the governor of trying to 'take over' his 'structure' and publicly taunted him as an ingrate lacking integrity. He also claimed, without evidence, that the governor orchestrated the burning down of the Rivers State House of Assembly chamber. Okaba questioned whether Wike can make scandalous, libelous, and inciting comments without fear of sanction from security agencies or President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and whether Wike has the authority to influence national assignments in Rivers State. "We, therefore, submit to Mr President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu that Ijaw National Congress Worldwide, its affiliate bodies, substructures, and activists are direly concerned by the impunity and indecorous conduct by a Minister of the Federal Government and the apparent connivance of those who ought to curb his excesses." The apex pan-Ijaw socio-cultural organisation commended Fubara for his composed and mature response to insults and provocations by the FCT minister, noting that "such conduct is becoming of a civilized leader and statesman." Okaba also praised the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers and other stakeholders for prioritizing the state's interests above all else. He called on all Rivers people and well-meaning Nigerians to support Fubara "to protect our democratic institutions and ensure that justice and the will of the masses prevail."