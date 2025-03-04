Rivers Crisis: I’m Not Scared Of Leaving Office, Says Fubara

Share

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has unequivocally stated that he is not scared of the outcome of the political crisis in the state.

Fubara, who spoke during the inauguration of residential quarters for the Government House staff in Port Harcourt, yesterday, said the worst thing that could happen to him is to leave the position of governor.

The embattled chief executive of the regretfully noted that anytime his administration wants to achieve stability, an obstacle arises to bring the state to ground zero.

Notwithstanding, he commended the people for supporting his administration amid the political crisis in the state.

“No matter how we have been fooled in this state, it has gotten to the point where people of the state have decided to take their destinies in their hands.

“Inasmuch as I don’t subscribe to violence, when the time comes for us to make a decision, I will lead the course for that decision.

“I’m not scared of anything; the worst that can happen is for me to leave the office. Am I leaving the earth? Will it stop me from existing? I’m not bothered about that.

The right thing must be done and said when the opportunity is given to us.” Over the past two years, the state has been enmeshed in political crisis following the rift between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, incumbent Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the State House of Assembly that was divided into two factions.

Last Friday, the critical state of affairs took a new turn as the Supreme Court affirmed the judgment of a Federal High Court that barred the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Accountant-General of the Federation from releasing statutory monthly allocations to Rivers State.

The apex court had also ordered the Martins Amaewhule-led faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly and other elected members of the house to resume sitting.

The Supreme Court also nullified the local government election held in Rivers State on October 5, 2024. The judgments handed the FCT Minister Wike faction an advantage in the political crisis in the state.

Meanwhile, the Amaewhule-led faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly has given Governor Fubara 48 hours to present the 2025 budget to the lawmakers.

The lawmakers made the request during their sitting in Port Harcourt yesterday. On January 2nd, Governor Fubara signed the N1.1 trillion 2025 Budget into law after presenting it to lawmakers led by Victor Oko-Jumbo.

In their first sitting, after the Supreme Court judgment, the lawmakers asked the governor to present the budget, which he had named the “Budget of Inclusive Growth and Development.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

