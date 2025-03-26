Rivers Crisis: IIC Warns Against Ethnic Colouration

Share

The Indigenous Igbo Congress (IIC) of Rivers State has warned against giving an ethnic colouration to the ongoing political crisis in the State, cautioning that such rhetoric could deepen divisions among its people.

In a statement signed by its president, Chimenum Amadi, the IIC acknowledged the political roots of the crisis but expressed shock that it was being deliberately framed as an ethnic conflict.

The group specifically rejected the narrative portraying the crisis as an Ijaw versus Ikwerre struggle, noting that this was an attempt to turn other ethnic groups against the Ikwerre-Igbo clan.

“The claim that this is an ethnic conflict is not only misleading but also incites unnecessary discord among the diverse ethnic groups in Rivers State,” the statement read.

The IIC also condemned attempts to manipulate ethnic boundaries by circulating a so-called “map of Rivers State”, which seeks to divide the Igbo-speaking people of Rivers into multiple minority groups.

The IIC reaffirmed that all Igbo-speaking clans in Rivers State, including Ikwerre, Ogba, Egbema, Ndoni, Asa, Ndoki, Etche, Omuma, Ekpeye, and Opob,o should be recognized as part of the larger Igbo ethnic group, rather than being fragmented into artificial ethnic minorities.

The group argued that the Igbo ethnic group forms the largest demographic in Rivers State, with profound socio-political influence.

“We reject any narrative that pits one ethnic group against another. The unity of Rivers State is crucial for its socio-economic progress,” the statement added.

The IIC further condemned those behind the circulating map for engaging in “ethnic expansionism”, pointing out that the Asa and Ndoki tribes of Oyigbo LGA, whose linguistic and cultural ties lie with Ukwa in Abia State, were wrongly labeled as Ijaw under the fabricated name “Aminadokiari.”

The IIC emphasized that the political crisis in Rivers State should not be viewed as an ethnic struggle but as a dispute between political allies.

It noted that both key figures in the conflict—former Governor Nyesom Wike and Governor Sim Fubara hail from Igboid-speaking communities despite their different political affiliations.

“While Wike is from the Apara clan of Ikwerre, the same lineage as Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide President-General, Senator John Azuta-Mbata, Governor Fubara is from Opobo, where the primary language spoken is the Ubani-Ndoki dialect of Igbo, despite his Ijaw identity,” the statement explained.

The IIC also raised concerns over recent incidents of oil facility vandalism, particularly the blowing up of the Trans-Niger Pipeline in Ogoni and an explosion on a pipeline in Ndoni and Eleme.

It suggested that these acts of sabotage could be linked to earlier threats issued by certain militant groups, allegedly acting in solidarity with Governor Fubara based on perceived ethnic ties.

The group warned that such attacks targeting areas beyond the Ijaw-dominated riverine region were raising fears that Igbo-speaking communities in the Upland areas might be under threat.

It strongly condemned acts of violence and urged all parties to seek peaceful and lawful resolutions.

“If certain groups have chosen vandalism as a means of protest, they should confine such actions to their own territories and not encroach upon Igbo-speaking areas of the state,” the IIC stated.

The IIC reaffirmed its commitment to defending Igbo communities in Rivers State against any acts of aggression, stating:

“The notion that any group holds a monopoly on confrontation is false. The IIC is prepared to take all necessary steps to protect our communities from encroachment and vandalism.”

It warned that any further destabilization efforts targeting Igbo-speaking areas would not be tolerated.

The group urged law-abiding citizens to remain calm and vigilant, calling on security agencies to take immediate action to prevent further violence and ensure the safety of all Rivers State residents.

