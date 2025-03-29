Rivers Crisis: Hilda Dokubo Reacts To Death Rumours

Share

Veteran Nollywood actress turned politician, Hilda Dokubo, has dismissed rumours of her death on social media amid the ongoing political tension in Rivers State.

Saturday Telegraph reports that pictures of Hilda Dokubo have been making rounds on the internet with a claim that she’s dead.

The drama started on Facebook after some people alleged that the suspended Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara, contracted her to organise and chair a rally to put pressure on President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on March 25, 2025.

After the incident, it was also alleged that people started carrying the thepians’ pictures around while singing funeral songs.

Reacting via her social media page during an Instagram Live session on Friday, Dokubo stated that she is healthy and would continue to speak the truth on politics and governance.

According to her, money is the least of her cares, stressing that everyone, including Fubara, knows she is not bribable, maintaining that she would keep speaking and advocating for good governance.

She said, “Everybody, this is me, healthy and strong. I’m not dead. I’m not dying now. I’m not afraid. Do you know how many times blogs have written that I died? Every second, every minute, they’re killing one actor or the other. So, it’s not a big deal.

“But a lot of people have been worried. I also worry about my friends. People had even gone to visit my mum who is almost 80 years old.

“If you know anything about me, I am fearless. Whatever I want to do, I will do. And I will say exactly how I want to say it. I was properly raised by very good parents.

“Money is the least of my cares. Everybody, including (Sim) Fubara (suspended Rivers State governor), knows that I am not ‘bribeable.’ If I were, I wouldn’t be where I am. I wouldn’t be on the side of truth.

“I have no business organising a rally or whatever you called it to push a man. If you had any sense in your chicken head, you would have known that I love to dance.

“Every time I attend an event in my community, I dance. If you can’t find me dancing, you can only find me climbing up a stage to make a speech.

“I would never wish him dead. I am not a proponent of politics with bitterness.

“I am not a coward and can never be one. No matter what they do, I will not change my position. I will try my best to ignore ignoramuses. But I want you to take this as a fact: I, Hilda, will never, ever wish death on anyone. Not even at my lowest.”

